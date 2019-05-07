×
WWE News: Bray Wyatt promises to answer his mysterious riddle next week

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
214   //    07 May 2019, 07:53 IST

Bray Wyatt impressed with Mercy the Buzzard's ambition
Bray Wyatt impressed with Mercy the Buzzard's ambition

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has once again captivated the WWE Universe thanks to his Firefly Fun House. The former Eater of Worlds even gave his "fireflies" some work to do at home, asking to solve a riddle laid out to them nearly four years ago.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2015, Bray Wyatt delivered eight consecutive backstage promos. The former WWE Champion claimed that in each video, there was one sentence that did not fit with the rest of the message. He then challenged his followers to find all eight pieces and reveal to the world what he was trying to say all those years ago.

Since then, the wrestling corner of Twitter has been going over each video with a fine-toothed comb, hoping to solve Wyatt's riddle. Several fans have given some interesting answers, but as for now, Wyatt says that no one has figured it out. Not to worry, though. If you're waiting on the edge of your seat for that answer, you'll be getting it very soon.

The heart of the matter

The host of the Firefly Fun House doesn't want anyone feeling left out, so he'll be revealing the answer to his question next Monday. However, until then, Wyatt has said that he'll be giving some clues to help us along the way.

As of this moment, Wyatt has given fans four hints, each more cryptic than the last.

Wyatt will continue to deliver hints as we move closer to next Monday. Hopefully, someone will be able to figure out his game before then.

What's next?

Another episode of the Firefly Fun House debuted tonight, this time showing a group of children sitting in a circle in Wyatt's house. Wyatt claimed that it was time for an exciting picnic,but the children just looked on into the camera with empty eyes.

We also saw the "death" of Rambling Rabbit, who was eaten by Mercy the Buzzard. What else can we say about Wyatt's new direction but Yowie Wowie?

Tags:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt
