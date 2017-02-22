WWE News: Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton interrupt Miz & Maryse's anniversary celebrations after 205 Live goes off the air

Quite the event unfolded after SmackDown and 205 Live!

by Rohit Nath News 22 Feb 2017, 16:07 IST

The Wyatt Family did not take to Miz & Maryse’s celebration

What’s the story?

After 205 Live went off the air, the filming of The Rock’s movie about Paige began just like on the last episode of Raw, which resulted in the ropes being changed to red and also the graphics changing from 205 Live to RAW.

After the filming, The Miz & Maryse attempted to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary by dancing but were interrupted by the WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock’s movie about Paige had a scene filmed after RAW went off the air. The match was the recreation of Paige vs. AJ Lee on the RAW after WrestleMania 30 which saw Paige defeat AJ Lee for the Divas Championship on her first night on the main roster.

After SmackDown Live, another scene seemed to have been filmed, although no details about the filming have been reported as yet. Although Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton only appeared in a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, they came out for the dark segment.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above, the reason the ropes and the setup is like that of RAW is because it was redone to film a scene for the movie. Here is are the clips of Wyatt & Orton ruining the celebrations.

What’s interesting is that The Wyatts played the position of the babyfaces in this situation to send the crowd home happy. Normally they are positioned as heels on television, especially Bray.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt will be heading into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, and he will likely face Randy Orton and Luke Harper or AJ Styles. The rumoured match at the moment is a three-way dance between the Wyatt Family members.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is interesting to see The Wyatts positioned as a babyface. As Jim Ross constantly says “Bray Wyatt is a babyface in the making”. Bray can be one of the defining Superstars of the New Era, due to his strong character work.

The WWE Universe gets more invested in character-driven performers over just in-ring skill. With a babyface push, Wyatt can find his way to becoming one of WWE’s icons of the future. It is good to see his potential being recognised by WWE.

As for the dark segment, it seemed like an absolutely hilarious segment to send the live crowd home happy. The Miz is perfect for such situations.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com