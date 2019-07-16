WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns to RAW in vicious segment

The Fiend

What's the story?

It has finally happened. Bray Wyatt finally made his return to the ring on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. After weeks of teasing in various segments of the Firefly Funhouse and the puppets of the Funhouse showing up on RAW and SmackDown in the background, on tonight's episode of WWE RAW Bray Wyatt finally returned to the ring.

He made his return when the ring went dark while Finn Balor was standing in the ring and attacked him by hitting him with the Sister Abigail's Kiss.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE television for a long time. Sometime in late-2018, it was rumoured that he was being repackaged in an all-new gimmick. Finally, after WWE WrestleMania 35, the Firefly Funhouse started to air regularly on WWE RAW each week.

The gimmick was completely new and that of a television host for children. However, there was something creepy about it. Over the course of the rest of the shows, he showcased another character -- The Fiend. After the shows stopped airing, the puppets started to show up in the background of RAW and SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor faced Samoa Joe in a match. Joe was able to defeat him in the match but after the match was over, Balor hit Joe with a Shotgun Dropkick and a Coup de Grace.

It looked like Balor had gained back some self respect and was about to leave the ring. However, the lights went out. The lights flickered on to show The Fiend holding Balor in the Sister Abigail move. He then hit the move and the lights went out again as creepy laughter echoed throughout the stadium.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt has finally made his debut in the ring in WWE with his new gimmick. Now having debuted, it will be interesting to see how WWE follow up on this segment and if Wyatt continues his feud with Finn Balor or if this is only his first victim.