WWE News: Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Full Video Leaked

Wyatt's charact6er has come full circle

What's The Story?

For weeks now the WWE universe have been shown videos featuring Bray Wyatt's new gimmick similar to that of a child T.V show host. Now, the fun and games have seem to fade as the full video of the dark turn it takes have appeared online before tonight's RAW.

In Case You Didn't Know

Wyatt has been missing from WWE television for months but would occasionally pop up at a few house shows. He has since been re-branded to what would appear to be an innocent person who is trying to let go of his past including his feud with Randy Orton and of Sister Abigail.

Each week he is joined by puppets that portrays characteristics of his old gimmick and now we're seeing it unfold into the darker character fans assumed he would become.

Heart of the Matter

According to WrestlingNews.co, images and the video of what starts with the crowd trying to find Wyatt to him wearing a Slip Knot type mask has been circulating on the net.

The clip was recorded by fans who were in attendance in London for the RAW tapping. Judging by the reactions from the crowd, fans are excited for the gimmick to finally come full circle.

When it started I wasn't sure where they were going with it. After this I get it and I'm all in. Bray was more over as a heel than half the faces on the roster and they buried him. This is a perfect way to start fresh and he's killing it! — BIG NICK P. (@NickPles) May 13, 2019

What's Next?

The new Bray Wyatt will be making his way to the ring soon following this video. We knew WWE had plans for him since he's been away for some time. This now looks to be worth the wait.

No one can portray a creepy character like him and the idea of using subliminal messages in the show to hook the audience was genius on behave of the creative team.

No word yet on who he may feud with but we can guess it will be Orton since he mentions him in previous episodes of the fun house.