WWE News: Bray Wyatt's mask created by legendary Hollywood makeup artist

Twisted Sister?

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Inc, Tom Savini revealed on Twitter that his team was responsible for the horrifying mask that Bray Wyatt wore on his Firefly Fun House segment.

In case you didn't know

Tom Savini is a legend in Hollywood. He is known for his excellent work in the field of prosthetic makeup. He has also worked as a stunt performer and has directed several horror films. He is best known for working with legendary horror director George A. Romero. He also can be seen in From Dusk Till Dawn directed by Robert Rodriguez.

This is not the first time that Tom Savini has worked with WWE. He has created masks for several WWE wrestlers such as Rowan's 2017 mask, Harper's mask at WrestleMania 34 and even created some pieces for Triple H.

He notably transformed Sasha Banks into a Zombie for a WWE YouTube video as she went around scaring several WWE Superstars. The transformation is remarkable and can be seen in the video below.

The heart of the matter

Tom Savini took to Twitter to express his excitement at seeing another one of his creations come to life in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment.

Yowie Wowie! new mask for @wwe superstar @WWEBrayWyatt created by my team. Supervisor: @bakingjason. Special thanks: @SandyMimpson Ell Farrington

The mask is certainly the work of a skilled artist. The detail is exquisite and the work of a professional. In a sense, the mask is reminiscent of various inspirations. The most obvious one is The Joker and maybe a little bit of the Leatherface character from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre film series.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt has yet to actually wrestle in his new avatar. It's unclear on when he will actually show up. Will he be involved in some way at Money in the Bank 2019? Only time will tell.