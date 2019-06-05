WWE News: Bray Wyatt seemingly invites current champion to the Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' has taken the WWE Universe by storm

What's the story?

R-Truth has been running away from dozens of WWE Superstars during his three reigns with the 24/7 Championship over the last two weeks.

Following another hectic night for the champion on SmackDown Live, he has been offered a helping hand by none other than Bray Wyatt!

In case you didn't know…

Titus O’Neil became the inaugural holder of the 24/7 Championship after WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the new title, which is essentially a modern-day version of the Hardcore Championship, on the May 20 episode of Raw.

Since then, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal and Elias (x2) have briefly held the 24/7 Championship, while three-time champion R-Truth is the only person who has been able to keep hold of the title for longer than one day.

Although plenty of fans were negative about the title, particularly its design, when it was introduced, Truth’s antics have proven to be one of the most entertaining things on WWE programming over the last two weeks, along with Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live saw R-Truth pin Elias underneath the ring to regain the 24/7 Championship. He then escaped from Drake Maverick and ran through the crowd to keep hold of his title.

Bray Wyatt, who has shown a more sympathetic side to his personality on social media of late, seemingly invited Truth to the ‘Firefly Fun House’ by tweeting him the following message:

"Hey buddy!

"If you ever need a place to lay low for a bit, you’re always welcome here!!

"XoXo Wyatt"

Although Wyatt has been joined by children and puppets in his ‘Fun House’ since the segments began airing after WrestleMania 35, he is yet to interact with any WWE Superstars.

@RonKillings Hey buddy!



If you ever need a place to lay low for a bit, you’re always welcome here!!



XoXo Wyatt — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2019

What's next?

R-Truth’s latest 24/7 Championship reign is unlikely to last very long, especially if Drake Maverick continues to chase him around at every opportunity, so perhaps we could see the title change hands again at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

As for Bray Wyatt, the WWE Universe can look forward to another ‘Firefly Fun House’ segment on next week’s Raw.