WWE News: Bray Wyatt speaks out after WWE Universal Championship win at Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt is your NEW Universal Champion

Tonight, at WWE Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt shocked the world by winning the WWE Universal Championship to conclude a monumental pay-per-view that saw the first ever Women's Match in Saudi Arabia, and both Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury make their in-ring WWE debuts.

There was only one main event, though, and that was the Falls Count Anywhere match that would see The Fiend and Seth Rollins brawl all over the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A fitting conclusion on Halloween night would see the masked Fiend emerge from the depths of hell, masquerading as a pyro-filled production pit, and win the title even after being electrocuted several times to end his hellacious encounter with Seth Rollins.

Well, Wyatt has spoken out following his monumental win.

You can’t kill it.



Under the red light...



the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019

"You can't kill it," says Wyatt, which is very appropriate following the amount of times Seth Rollins used his "finishing" moves, yet failed to finish the Fiend, and electrocutions which would have been life-threatening for any human merely stunning The Fiend, who would recover and go on to win the match.

Wyatt also references being "under the red lights" - which have become his trademark, with the character seemingly putting his opponents through "Hell" every single time he's in action.

"The Zombie man rules the Universe" is Wyatt's sign-off, emphasising The Fiend's position as Universal Champion.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is a SmackDown Superstar, and will have the best possible platform to address The Fiend's WWE Universal Championship win tomorrow on SmackDown when the Firefly Fun House host is a guest on Miz TV.

But will The Fiend be there, and will Wyatt have the Universal Championship with him? Only time will tell.

Congratulations, @WWEBrayWyatt, on becoming WWE Universal Champion!



And on Halloween too - proving that dreams do come true, but so do the nightmares of every other WWE Superstar.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/VWAApHkax9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2019

Did you enjoy Crown Jewel? Are you happy The Fiend won the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts.

