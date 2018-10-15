WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases an incredible new character
It hasn't gone as per plan for Bray Wyatt in the WWE, after an exciting few years, where it seemed like he would be top of the WWE food chain. With the Wyatt Family and then as WWE champ, Wyatt was seen by many as one of the top guys in the business, but it has gone downhill the last year or so.
It now seems that Wyatt could get back in the reckoning, as he teased a scary new character on Twitter.
Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a month, following Matt Hardy's retirement from the WWE. He was last seen on WWE television in August, when he and Matt Hardy lost their shot at the tag team titles against then RAW Tag Team champions, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
He then posted on Twitter, teasing a reunion of the Wyatt Family after former Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman, was attacked by The Shield.
Now, Wyatt has resurfaced and sent out a number of chilling tweets, which may possibly lead to a repackaging of the former WWE Champion. In the tweets, he talks about violence, and how God speaks to him as well as saying that he reads passages from the Bible.
He ends the chain of tweets by signing off as "Dr. M", which we aren't quite sure who that is, or if it is the name of Wyatt's new character.
We aren't sure when Wyatt will return to the ring, but these tweets give us an idea that his new character is going to be scary and quite terrifying. It's a shame that his stock has fallen over the years, and we can't wait to see him back in the ring.