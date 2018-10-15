WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases an incredible new character

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

It hasn't gone as per plan for Bray Wyatt in the WWE, after an exciting few years, where it seemed like he would be top of the WWE food chain. With the Wyatt Family and then as WWE champ, Wyatt was seen by many as one of the top guys in the business, but it has gone downhill the last year or so.

It now seems that Wyatt could get back in the reckoning, as he teased a scary new character on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a month, following Matt Hardy's retirement from the WWE. He was last seen on WWE television in August, when he and Matt Hardy lost their shot at the tag team titles against then RAW Tag Team champions, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

He then posted on Twitter, teasing a reunion of the Wyatt Family after former Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman, was attacked by The Shield.

I’m going away now. To find myself. But when I am back, I want you all to remember things like this, that make me do the things I do. pic.twitter.com/6ohvkAHSuo — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 6, 2018

The heart of the matter

Now, Wyatt has resurfaced and sent out a number of chilling tweets, which may possibly lead to a repackaging of the former WWE Champion. In the tweets, he talks about violence, and how God speaks to him as well as saying that he reads passages from the Bible.

Day 23,

Subject is showing signs of progress, at times. Violent outbursts are commonplace, spewing threats at our staff in multiple languages, and reciting passages from Bible and — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

Day 3,

Subject believes God as well as several other entities speak to him directly. They give him a scapegoat for 7 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

pulled a nail from his cell he was attempting to “ repent through torture”. Masochistic tendencies — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

pray that after so many treatments he will be free of this affliction once and for all.

Sincerely,

Dr. M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

He ends the chain of tweets by signing off as "Dr. M", which we aren't quite sure who that is, or if it is the name of Wyatt's new character.

What's next?

We aren't sure when Wyatt will return to the ring, but these tweets give us an idea that his new character is going to be scary and quite terrifying. It's a shame that his stock has fallen over the years, and we can't wait to see him back in the ring.