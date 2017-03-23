WWE News: Bray Wyatt wants to form an alliance with brother Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt wants to work with his real-life brother Bo Dallas.

by Mike Diaz News 23 Mar 2017

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt wants to form an alliance with real-life brother Bo Dallas

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has quite the task ahead of him next month, as he is scheduled to take on ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard’s Justin Barrasso to promote the match, Wyatt noted that he’d like the opportunity to work with his real-life brother and fellow WWE Superstar Bo Dallas in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Wyatt and Dallas are part of a wrestling family that features names such as IRS (father), Barry Windham (uncle) and Blackjack Mulligan (grandfather).

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Wyatt had to say about his brother, arguably the most underrated talent on either the RAW or SmackDown Live roster in his opinion and the possibility of forming an on-screen alliance with him in the future (quotes courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard):

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster. He is the most underrated Superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.”

What’s next?

Wyatt himself is proof that a goofy character can make the turnaround to a serious icon in the business. Bray’s beginning as Husky Harris had little success with the Nexus faction, and being written off TV after getting punted in the head by Randy Orton could possibly be the best thing that happened to him.

After re-branding himself as Bray Wyatt, the leader of the Wyatt Family has become one of the most successful characters in the business today and had his first two Wrestlemania appearances against the likes of John Cena and The Undertaker. That’s quite impressive for your first two ever Wrestlemanias.

Author’s take

I’m interested to see how Dallas fits playing a character with a much more serious role. If he were to change characters and join the Wyatt Family it would be quite a dramatic change from his ‘Bo-Lieve’ gimmick when he first joined the main roster.

While I did enjoy his original gimmick upon his debut on RAW, it began to get stale after a while. If Wyatt and Dallas are paired up down the road, I’m on board to see where it goes.

