WWE News: Breezango "not content" with just being comedy guys

Tyler Breeze and Fandango open up about their thoughts on their current gimmick.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 05 Jun 2018, 04:42 IST 314 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Are Tyler Breeze and Fandango happy about their current comedy gimmick?

What's the story?

Tyler Breeze and Fandango have become jobbers on the main roster and even though it's a position that most stars find themselves in at some point in their career, the two stars are not content with just being seen as comedy guys.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze was one of the most popular stars in NXT throughout his lengthy spell on the developmental roster and Triple H stated that the reason it took so long for him to be promoted was because the company wanted him to have a good storyline to step into.

Breeze's most memorable main roster feud was with Dolph Ziggler, one that did nothing for either man involved and in recent years Prince Pretty has been seen at the side of Fandango as The Fashion Police has been able to rise from the ashes that WWE left them in.

The Fashion Police's backstage reports became one of the highlights of SmackDown Live in 2017, but WWE stopped allowing the duo to create these and they have since become another forgettable part of the Tag Team Division.

The heart of the matter

Tyler Breeze and Fandango recently appeared on The Gorilla Position podcast where the duo talked about their current position on the roster and what the future holds.

“We’re definitely not content kind of just being the comedy guys. Do we want to keep that? Of course, because that’s why people start liking us in the first place. But I really don’t think you’ve seen all that we can do."

When asked about what the future holds and how their current position could change, the pair stated that they just need more opportunities.

“It’s about sticking around long enough and hopefully have that opportunity to build that body of work over the years. We have the balance. We need more opportunity.”

Breeze was recently sent back down to NXT to get some more ring time, which isn't a good hint in regards to his future on the main roster.

What's next?

Breeze and Fandango haven't been able to make much of an impact on Monday Night Raw since their switch after losing back to back matches to the B Team. Hopefully, their fortunes change in the future.

Would you like to see Breezango given the opportunities that they deserve in the future? Have your say in the comments section below.