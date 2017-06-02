WWE News: Brian Kendrick reveals where young WWE superstars are going wrong

'The man with the plan' spoke his mind, on the Steve Austin podcast.

by Riju Dasgupta News 02 Jun 2017, 17:31 IST

Brian Kendrick isn't happy with the younger WWE talent

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Brian Kendrick appeared on the Stone Cold Podcast recently and aired his grievances about the younger talent backstage, who would rather listen to their fans on social media than industry veterans.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction about them leaving the arena if they weren't booked on a card, in an article first reported by iwnerd.com

In case you didn’t know...

Brian Kendrick is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and an active member of the 205 Live roster right now. He is an industry veteran who had a (then) record-breaking tag team title reign with Paul London in the year 2006.

Often dubbed ‘the man with a plan’, Kendrick plays an intelligent, devious heel on screen.

The heart of the matter

Kendrick let his feelings be known on the current crop of WWE talent:

“The problem is, they get back to the locker room. They have their sweat and their opponents sweat on them. They are not showering, they are looking their name up on Twitter, when they can hear all of this positive feedback from fans, who cares what a Dean Malenko has to say.”

Kendrick was merciless with his scathing comments and added that those young superstars who aren’t booked on a card, leave the arena these days, and not watch the show in its entirety, from beginning to end. In his time, veterans like The Undertaker and JBL ensured that they would do so, to constantly improve themselves.

What's next?

Brian Kendrick continues to be a mainstay in the 205 Live roster, carrying on his feuds with the talent on the show even now. One can hope that the roster reads this piece and asks him for precious advice.

Author's take

I’ve never been in a wrestling ring or backstage in a locker room, so I really have no comments on the issue here.

However, fans have never been as vocal as they are right now, and not being on social media can impair your career instead of prolonging and eventually enhancing it.