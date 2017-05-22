WWE News: Brian Pillman Jr. starts wrestling training

Brian Pillman Jr. has started training for his professional wrestling debut that will take place later this year.

Brian Pillman’s son (left) will make his professional wrestling debut later this year.

What’s the story?

Brian Pillman’s son Brain Pillman Jr. aka Brian Zachary has reportedly started training for his professional wrestling debut that will take place later this year. The young pro-wrestling hopeful has taken to social media to inform fans regarding the same.

In case you didn’t know...

Brian Pillman was best known for his time in WCW and WWE (then-WWF) and performed for the WWE until his untimely death in October of 1997.

He passed away at the age of 35 due to a previously undetected heart condition and left behind his 6 children, including two stepchildren with his wife Marlena King.

The heart of the matter

Brian Jr. was just 3 years old at the time of his father’s passing and recently contacted Lance Storm in hopes of getting an opportunity to train with the latter at the Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. Storm apparently obliged and Pillman Jr. will make his pro-wrestling debut on the 20th anniversary of his father’s passing, this October.

The youngster is no stranger to the training room, as he’s seen posting regular updates of his weight-lifting workouts:

Thirsty Thursday with @hoosiergator !! #thirstythursday #thirstyforgains #overheadsquat A post shared by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41) on May 18, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Pillman recently took his first bumps in the ring courtesy veteran pro-wrestling trainer Rip Rogers at Ohio Valley Wrestling and took to Instagram to reveal the same. Below is the photo of his first professional wrestling training session-

They say the 2 most important days in a person's life is the day they are born and the day they find out why...... Today I stepped into the ring, took some bumps, and ran the ropes for the very first time under the supervision of the OG Hustler himself, Rip Rogers!! I want to thank @ohiovalleywrestling for the opportunity to get my feet wet before I take off in September!! #ovw #ilovewrestling #hungryformore

A post shared by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41) on May 20, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The youngster will reportedly follow in his father’s footsteps and just as he’d promised earlier this year, will likely adopt a high-flying style in order to continue the legacy of his late father's high-risk style of wrestling.

What’s next?

Brian Pillman Jr. will reportedly leave for Canada in September and make his pro-wrestling debut in the month of October.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Brian Pillman Jr. represent his family with pride. The youngster has just started, what presumably would be a long and tough road in the rough n’ tumble business of professional wrestling.

For those unaware, this isn’t Pillman’s first kin who’s pursued a career in the sport, as the late-WCW star’s step-daughter Alexis Reed aka ‘Sexy’ Lexi Pillman tried her hand at the sport but unfortunately passed away in 2009 owing to an automobile accident. As a fan of the original Loose Canon of WWE, I’d love to see his son make it to WWE within the next 3-4 years.