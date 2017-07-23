WWE News: Brie Bella announces possible WWE return

When will Brie Bella be back in a WWE ring?

by Nithin Joseph News 23 Jul 2017, 13:37 IST

Brie Mode is coming back to the WWE in 2018

What's the story?

In a recent panel discussion at San Diego Comic Con 2017, Brie Bella announced that she was aiming to make her WWE return by 2018. You can watch a video of the announcement below.

In case you didn't know...

Brie Bella and her husband, SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, recently welcomed the arrival of their first child, Birdie Joe Danielson.

The heart of the matter

In a panel discussion held at 2017 San Diego Comic Con, Brie Bella announced that she could return to the WWE as soon as 2018.

The panel included many of the roster's current women's Superstars including Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Brie's twin sister, Nikki Bella.

During the discussion, Brie shared details about the birth of her daughter Birdie and also mentioned that she and Daniel Bryan were planning on getting a wrestling ring in their house so that she could start training again. She said the following:

I have the perfect coach, General Manager, Daniel Bryan. I'm hoping 2018 I can get back in the ring.

What's next?

Brie is yet to announce when she will start her training with Daniel Bryan, and while it still may be too early to speculate, it will be interesting to see which brand she will decide to wrestle on.

While most fans will be hoping for a Bella twins reunion, it would make more sense for Brie to pursue a singles career on a separate brand from her sister.

On the other hand, rumour has it that her sister Nikki Bella could possibly return to the WWE at Summerslam.

Author's take

Brie Bella has a sizeable fan following, and her return to the WWE would be more than welcome. There is even a possibility that she could be incorporated into a storyline with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

