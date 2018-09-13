WWE News: Brie Bella opens up about "botch" on RAW, her WWE future and more

Brie Bella opened up to Yahoo

What's the story?

The Bella Twins' return to WWE seemingly came straight out of nowhere, but with the iconic pair thrown straight back into action since their comeback, it very much seems like they were never away - but are they here to stay?

Well, Brie opened up to Yahoo about how long she'll be back in WWE for, her doubts before her return to the Royal Rumble this year, and that botched suicide dive on Raw.

In case you didn’t know…

Brie Bella looked to be on the home stretch in 2016 when a short face run leading up to WrestleMania saw her defeat Charlotte Flair in a non-title match to earn a shot at the belt at Fastlane.

After failing to capture the gold, Brie would ultimately lead Team Total Divas to a win when she made Naomi submit in a ten-woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 32 before stating she'd be taking indefinite leave from WWE for family reasons, but remaining an ambassador for the company.

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan would then go on to welcome their first child, Birdie, into the world - but Brie would shock the WWE Universe when she and Nikki Bella returned at the 2018 Royal Rumble, making it to the final three and losing to Asuka after Nikki eliminated Brie. The twins, though, have since returned to the ring, with the pair feuding with the Riott Squad on Raw while Brie and Daniel Bryan are in a rivalry with Miz and Maryse on SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

Brie Bella recently spoke with Yahoo Yahoo to promote the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view where she'll team up with Daniel Bryan to face off against The Miz and Maryse, but she opened up about a much wider range of topics during the interview.

Regarding her WWE future, Brie broke some very interesting news that she'll be around for a bit, but will hopefully at least be taking more time off very soon for a very good reason...

I hope to be around for a little bit. The Danielsons do want baby No. 2 so that's something that is on the horizon. If I can come back for a couple of months or more, that's heaven for me.

Brie did say she had doubts about coming back after the birth of their first child, though.

It was hard for me at the Rumble, just vanity-wise. It sounds silly, but I was wondering if people were going to say 'Whoa, Brie looks weird.' I still have baby weight to lose and I didn't know if it would disappoint the fans that I wasn't the Brie from before I had my baby.

However, the same can't be said about getting the chance to team up with her husband on television after watching his journey back to the ring.

As a wife, sitting back and seeing this story build with Miz, it's really fun. When they called me and asked me to be a part of it, I was like 'Oh my gosh, I would love to.' I feel like this has layers and I feel that Miz and Bryan have something so powerful there that Maryse and I can add a little more oomph to it.

One very interesting point Brie addressed, was about her recent headline-grabbing move on Raw, where an apparent botched suicide dive seemed to garner more attention than the rest of the match in which she teamed with twin Nikki against Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad.

With any type of physical body change, it changes so much. Even last week on Raw when I did the suicide dive and it was less momentum than I should have had, I forgot that I'm ten pounds heavier than what I was. Gravity doesn't lie. That was a little different for me.

Brie did have some very inspirational words, though, regarding the move.

I don't mind if I fail or if I succeed. No matter what, I want to look back with no regrets. If I fail, last week for example, I went to sleep at night and I was kind of bummed out, but I learned something about myself. I learned where my body is at, where I am at.

What's next?

Brie Bella will team up with Daniel Bryan to face off against The Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell this Sunday, September 16th, live from San Antonio, Texas, on the WWE Network.