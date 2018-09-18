WWE News: Brock Lesnar added to Universal Championship Match in Saudi Arabia

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 116 // 18 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST

What's the story?

At the start of this week's RAW, Roman Reigns came out with his title and faced off with Braun Strowman. Strowman was still angry at the ending of the Hell in a Cell PPV, due to the fact that Brock Lesnar interfered and cost him his shot at the world title.

With the two wrestlers in the ring, Paul Heyman appeared and announced that Brock Lesnar would take part in the rematch. The match has now been officially set and it will take place in November during the live event in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar's current deal expired at the end of SummerSlam. He made a shock appearance at the Hell in a Cell event in Texas last night. Lesnar has been linked with a return to the UFC over the past six months which has put a lot of doubt over his future WWE career.

The heart of the matter

We reported earlier that Lesnar was set to feature at the event and it has now been confirmed. This is great news for WWE fans although some may be annoyed due to the fact that last night's main event was effectively postponed due to Lesnar's appearance and it now won't be resolved for another 6 weeks.

This undoubtedly throws Lesnar's UFC return into jeopardy. The fact that the former Universal Champion has been preparing for a return to the Octagon was easily visible from the comparatively leaner and fitter physique The Beast Incarnate was sporting when he interrupted the main event at Hell in a Cell a day ago.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is unlikely to lose his title before the second big event in Saudi Arabia takes place. In regards to the event in Saudi Arabia, we expect that even more big names will make a return.

Let us know below in the comments how you feel about Brock Lesnar being added to the match.