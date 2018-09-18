Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Brock Lesnar added to Universal Championship Match in Saudi Arabia

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
116   //    18 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST

What's the story?

At the start of this week's RAW, Roman Reigns came out with his title and faced off with Braun Strowman. Strowman was still angry at the ending of the Hell in a Cell PPV, due to the fact that Brock Lesnar interfered and cost him his shot at the world title.

With the two wrestlers in the ring, Paul Heyman appeared and announced that Brock Lesnar would take part in the rematch. The match has now been officially set and it will take place in November during the live event in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar's current deal expired at the end of SummerSlam. He made a shock appearance at the Hell in a Cell event in Texas last night. Lesnar has been linked with a return to the UFC over the past six months which has put a lot of doubt over his future WWE career.

The heart of the matter

We reported earlier that Lesnar was set to feature at the event and it has now been confirmed. This is great news for WWE fans although some may be annoyed due to the fact that last night's main event was effectively postponed due to Lesnar's appearance and it now won't be resolved for another 6 weeks.

This undoubtedly throws Lesnar's UFC return into jeopardy. The fact that the former Universal Champion has been preparing for a return to the Octagon was easily visible from the comparatively leaner and fitter physique The Beast Incarnate was sporting when he interrupted the main event at Hell in a Cell a day ago.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is unlikely to lose his title before the second big event in Saudi Arabia takes place. In regards to the event in Saudi Arabia, we expect that even more big names will make a return.

Let us know below in the comments how you feel about Brock Lesnar being added to the match.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
WWE News: Huge Universal Championship Match Announced For...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Brock Lesnar To Be Paid Millions For His Saudi...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Assaults Interviewer Backstage...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: When Brock Lesnar Will Be Able To Compete In...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Reign...
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Will Change With Reigns As Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details about Brock Lesnar's next...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle gives Brock Lesnar Universal Title...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE legend says he doesn't understand Brock...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us