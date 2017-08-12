WWE News: Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's touching reaction after Undertaker's streak was broken

Lesnar and Heyman were not as happy as they appeared on-screen.

12 Aug 2017

Brock Lesnar is the 1 in the 23-2

What's the story?

Reddit User UMDMustang92 posted a GIF from WWE 24: WrestleMania 30 showcasing Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's real backstage reactions after The Undertaker's streak was broken.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is one of the only two men to hold victories over The Undertaker at WrestleMania, with the other being Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar ended Undertaker's famous 21 victory WrestleMania streak, sending the New Orleans crowd in 2014 and the world into complete and utter shock. Reigns' victory over Undertaker, however, was expected by many. Roman Reigns retired The Undertaker.

After Lesnar's match with Undertaker, The Phenom had obtained concussions and was hardly able to stand. He was then rushed to the hospital once he was backstage and Vince McMahon left WrestleMania to tend to Undertaker in the hospital.

The heart of the matter

You can see the GIF of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's backstage reaction right here. As you can see, Brock Lesnar is clearly distraught while Paul Heyman cusped his hands in disbelief.

It's said that Lesnar also went to the hospital out of concern for The Undertaker. So to anyone who says or implies that Lesnar doesn't care at all, this is far from the truth.

WWE 24 also has an episode on WrestleMania 31, where Brock Lesnar is seen backstage exchanging friendly words with The Undertaker as he was about to walk out to his match against Bray Wyatt.

Paul Heyman even put out his own conspiracy theory regarding the streak and implied that it might have been a shoot where Lesnar took advantage of a concussed 'Taker. It should be noted that he did disregard it, but it's an interesting watch nonetheless:

What's next?

Brock Lesnar has a huge title defence ahead of him at SummerSlam when he puts the Universal Championship on the line against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

As for The Undertaker, he's probably enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Author's take

Lesnar's reaction without a doubt is completely heart breaking, as it's possible that he may have been feeling guilt for how he dealt with Undertaker that night.

Regardless, the clip continues to disprove a common misconception about Lesnar: that he doesn't care about anyone or anything. Lesnar and Heyman's reactions were raw and real and it was a beautifully captured moment without a doubt.

