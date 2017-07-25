WWE News: Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe to face each other twice before Summerslam

The two will fight in two SmackDown live shows.

by Nishant Jayaram News 25 Jul 2017, 20:12 IST

Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face one of his Summerslam opponents, Samoa Joe, in two live shows before "The Biggest Party of the Summer", as per EWrestlingnews.

In case you didn't know...

Joe and Lesnar have faced off against each other only once in the WWE, with their only match coming at Great Balls of Fire, where Lesnar put his Universal title on the line.

Although Joe put Lesnar in three Coquina Clutches, "The Beast" landed an F-5 and finished off "The Samoan Submission Specialist" and kept hold of his title.

On this week's edition of RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle announced a fatal four-way for Summerslam, where Lesnar will defend his title against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

The WWE have advertised the appearance of both Joe and Lesnar for two live shows in July and August.

The first live show where the two will face off is the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on July 29, which will also be the last WWE show at the venue.

.@WWE has created countless memories at Joe Louis Arena. Be here to witness their final event this Saturday as they bid #Farewell2TheJoe. pic.twitter.com/Bb5cENRFcF — Joe Louis Arena (@JoeLouisArena) July 24, 2017

Although it is a SmackDown live show, the two RAW Superstars will feature in it, and The Beast will defend his Universal Championship.

The show will also feature John Cena taking on Rusev once again, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura facing off against Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens defending his United States Championship against AJ Styles.

The second live event where the two Summerslam opponents will compete against each other is at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on August 12. Randy Orton will once again have an opportunity to win back the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal at the event, while Styles and Owens will go at it once more.

What's next?

Summerslam is scheduled for August 20, and the storylines on both brands are building up to the second biggest WWE PPV.

Author's take

It is highly unlikely that any of the major titles will change hands in house shows - there are exceptions, of course - and WWE's decision to add the two RAW Superstars on Smackdown live shows may be to build hype for their mega match at Summerslam and also bring more fans to the venue.

Fetching more content...