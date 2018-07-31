WWE News: Brock Lesnar Assaults Interviewer Backstage After RAW

Brock Lesnar was not to be messed around with on RAW this week

After months away from the WWE, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE on this week's RAW.

Following RAW, Lesnar continued his assault as he shoved backstage interviewer Mike Rome after holding by the neck and even sent a message to his SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns.

Lesnar faced off against Reigns twice this year, once at WrestleMania and at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which was his last appearance in the WWE.

Following that appearance, a lot has happened in Lesnar's career as he returned to the UFC ring and will face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier sometime next year.

After RAW, Lesnar was asked by Mike Rome what happened in the ring and his thoughts about Roman Reigns and his SummerSlam match.

The Beast caught Rome by the neck and said, "I don't have any thoughts but at SummerSlam, I'm going to kick Roman Reigns' a**." Lesnar then shoved Rome to the ground.

Earlier in the day, Lesnar was in the building on RAW, but refused to come to the ring and sat in the locker room and couldn't even be coerced by Paul Heyman to make it to the ring. RAW GM Kurt Angle told Heyman that if his client doesn't make it to the ring, Heyman will be fired from the WWE.

Lesnar eventually did make it to the ring where he F5'd Angle and then caught Heyman by the neck and shoved him to the ground.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off for the Universal title for the third time this year at SummerSlam which will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York.

