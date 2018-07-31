Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Assaults Interviewer Backstage After RAW

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
6.20K   //    31 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST

Brock Lesnar was not to be messed around with on RAW this week
Brock Lesnar was not to be messed around with on RAW this week

What's your story?

After months away from the WWE, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE on this week's RAW.

Following RAW, Lesnar continued his assault as he shoved backstage interviewer Mike Rome after holding by the neck and even sent a message to his SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar faced off against Reigns twice this year, once at WrestleMania and at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which was his last appearance in the WWE.

Following that appearance, a lot has happened in Lesnar's career as he returned to the UFC ring and will face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier sometime next year.

The heart of the matter

After RAW, Lesnar was asked by Mike Rome what happened in the ring and his thoughts about Roman Reigns and his SummerSlam match.

The Beast caught Rome by the neck and said, "I don't have any thoughts but at SummerSlam, I'm going to kick Roman Reigns' a**." Lesnar then shoved Rome to the ground.

Earlier in the day, Lesnar was in the building on RAW, but refused to come to the ring and sat in the locker room and couldn't even be coerced by Paul Heyman to make it to the ring. RAW GM Kurt Angle told Heyman that if his client doesn't make it to the ring, Heyman will be fired from the WWE.

Lesnar eventually did make it to the ring where he F5'd Angle and then caught Heyman by the neck and shoved him to the ground.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off for the Universal title for the third time this year at SummerSlam which will be held on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results July 30th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE let Brock Lesnar break the rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Monday Night Raw return date...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE tease Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns brawl for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar set to return to Raw next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for RAW show in July
RELATED STORY
5 Possibilities for Brock Lesnar when he shows up on RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on Brock Lesnar and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us