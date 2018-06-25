WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big Championship record

It looks like there is no stopping for the Beast Incarnate.

The Beast has broken another legendary record!

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has broken another legendary championship record in the WWE and is now the longest reigning singles champion in the last 20 years.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 and is still holding the title. He has held the title for 449 days as of this writing, and with that, he has surpassed another legendary championship record in the WWE.

The Beast Incarnate recently broke CM Punk's 434-day record for the longest world title reign in the company's modern era. Having held the Universal Championship for 449 days, he is now the superstar with the longest single's title reign in the last 20 years.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar has surpassed 449 days with the Universal Championship and with that, he has outdone Gillberg's 448 days reign with the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship. Gillberg won the title in November 1998 and held it until he dropped it to Essa Rios on February 2000.

WWE abandoned the Light Heavyweight Championship in favour of the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, and the company does not acknowledge Gillberg's title reign in the modern era. But the numbers speak for themselves and Brock Lesnar has officially surpassed Gillberg's 448 days record.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and his challenger will be the winner of the multi-men No-1 contenders match at Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are the rumoured opponents for Lesnar's title at SummerSlam. Reigns is already a part of the No-1 contenders match at Extreme Rules, and we can expect Rollins to get added in the coming weeks.

Brock Lesnar has defended the title only ten times in his entire reign, and the fans are becoming weary of not seeing their Universal Champion on the weekly shows. WWE needs to end his title reign as soon as possible, and we can hope Lesnar gets dethroned at SummerSlam.

