WWE News: Brock Lesnar confirmed for Raw after SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will be on Raw in

What's the story?

Ahead of Kurt Angle addressing the issue of Brock Lesnar's refusal to defend the WWE Universal Championship on Raw, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn may have just given away spoilers of sorts regarding Brock Lesnar's future.

It has now been confirmed that Lesnar will appear at the Raw after SummerSlam - although we're yet to see if he'll still be champion by then.

In case you didn't know

As of Monday, June 11, 2018, Brock Lesnar replaced former WWE superstar CM Punk as the longest reigning WWE world champion of the modern era, and Lesnar's return to UFC has now been confirmed.

Though many of the early WWE Champions like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino held championship gold for more than 1,000 days, WWE began to move towards shorter title reigns heading into the 90s and Punk's reign was recognised as a record, while not being unique as the longest of all time.

Since the Attitude Era began, there have only been ten wrestlers with a world championship reign that surpassed 200 days.

The heart of the matter

Well, last night, we were made aware that Brock Lesnar's days as Universal Champion may not only be numbered but could even come to an end tonight if The Beast Incarnate does not show up on Raw.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed Lesnar will have to return determine his next challenger for the Universal Title or he will be stripped of the championship, but the Barclays Center may have just dropped a bombshell on the WWE Universe.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar will appear LIVE in Brooklyn for Monday Night RAW on 8/20! pic.twitter.com/ySJN29RFan — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) July 16, 2018

What's Next?

Lesnar's last appearance on WWE programming was the Greatest Royal Rumble in April and, aside from the 20th of August, there are no advertisements for his return.

The Beast Incarnate is rumored to defend his title at SummerSlam, but no opponent has yet been set.

Will we see Brock Lesnar on tonight's Raw? We won't have to wait long to find out.

