WWE News: Brock Lesnar lays out Rey Mysterio and Dominick, main event of RAW up in the air

Brock Lesnar

WWE kicked off its Premiere week with tonight's RAW in Phoenix, Arizona. The show started with the No.1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Rey Mysterio, but the scenario changed within a few minutes courtesy of Brock Lesnar.

While Mysterio was discussing his main event match against Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, The Beast Incarnate and his advocate Paul Heyman showed up all of a sudden. Lesnar not only took out Rey Mysterio but also put his hands on his son, Dominick, who was seated ringside.

Brock Lesnar messes up with RAW's main event

Brock Lesnar was advertised for the RAW season premiere episode, but why he confronted Rey Mysterio is yet to be known. Maybe, because he's Brock Lesnar and he can do whatever he wants and whenever he wants.

The Beast Incarnate took out Mysterio with multiple F5s and then targeted Dominick. He relentlessly attacked him with numerous suplexes, before putting him down with a devastating F5. Lesnar seemed to be done then, but he returned to continue the assault on the Mysterio and his son.

It can be predicted that Lesnar made an example out of the former World Champion and Dominick to put up a warning for Kofi Kingston. This Friday, at the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox, Brock Lesnar will be challenging The New Day member for the WWE Championship.

Update on Dominick and Rey Mysterio

During commercial, WWE provided an update on the medical conditions of Rey Mysterio and his son. While Mysterio was seen to recuperate on his own, Dominick had to be carried out with a stretcher. He was later taken to a local medical facility, as evident from the ambulance sirens heard during the match of Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks

As of now, Rey Mysterio is still scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of RAW, although WWE will be updating the fans regarding the situation throughout the night.