WWE News: Brock Lesnar promotes country singer Colter Wall and his music career

What’s the story?

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar has promoted Country singer Colter Wall and the latter’s music career by showing him continual support for about 2 years and counting. The Beast Incarnate has apparently been following the Troubadour’s work since 2015 and is a big fan of the 21-year old. Here is his tweet promoting the talented musician.

Congratulations to @ColterWall, making his New York City debut in support of his new album!https://t.co/aPolnytht6 pic.twitter.com/LRBk0NZ351 — Brock Lesnar (@BrockLesnar) May 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Back in ’15 Brock Lesnar spoke to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on the latter’s podcast, where he revealed his liking for the young Canadian singer-

“I came across this kid out of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, a kid by the name of Colter Wall. He grasped me from the very first time I listened to his record, and I haven't let go of it since. I've been listening to it every single day." (* Lesnar on his introduction to Wall’s music)

The heart of the matter

Fast-forward to the here-and-now; the Beast is still promoting Colter Wall, having sent a congratulatory tweet to Wall earlier this month on the latter’s New York City debut.

Here’s what Wall had to say about his interaction with Lesnar:

“'Hey, it's Brock Lesnar.' I was like, 'Sure, sure.' But sure enough, it was him," Wall recalls. "He said he liked my music and would like to meet me. I went out to his farm, hung out, talked and played some music for him. He has been a huge supporter ever since."

Besides, Wall also revealed that he was a huge fan of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin back in the day, insinuating that it was pretty unreal to be acknowledged by a person whom he used to watch in WWE as a child.

What’s next?

Colter Wall’s new album debuted at Number Two on Billboard's up-and-coming artists Heatseekers Chart and Number Six on the Americana/Folk chart.

Meanwhile, one of his biggest fans Brock Lesnar currently holds the WWE Universal title and will get a challenger for said title after Extreme Rules this June 4th.

Author’s take

You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy. Brock Lesnar is a country boy out-and-out! It’s awesome to see the Beast, who usually prefers to remain aloof and silent, indulge his fandom. Suplex City should be Colter Wall’s next album.

