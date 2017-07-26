WWE News: Brock Lesnar expresses a desire to fight Jon Jones

Brock Lesnar gives his thoughts on a potential bout against Jon Jones inside the octagon

by Akshay Bapat News 26 Jul 2017, 10:06 IST

Brock Lesnar is always ready for a fight

What’s the story?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones expressed his willingness to fight Brock Lesnar during a Facebook live fan Q&A session on July 25, 2017, while promoting his fight at UFC 214.

Greg Beacham from the Associated Press reached out to the reigning WWE Universal Champion to get his thoughts on Jones’ comments, and The Beast responded in typical Brock Lesnar fashion. He said:

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere. Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday Night.”

In case you didn’t know…

Rumours of Brock Lesnar making a return to the octagon gained traction when reports started to claim that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion had re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool. However, UFC was quick to deny those reports.

Lesnar's last fight was at UFC 200 where he defeated Mark Hunt by decision, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest because the former Minnesota Viking failing a drug test.

Brock Lesnar battled Mark Hunt at UFC 200

The Heart of the matter

Appearing on Facebook Live yesterday, Jones replied to a question from a fan about possibly locking horns with Brock Lesnar, and he stated that he would love to step into the octagon with the current Universal Champion.

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar. He is a massive dude. I mean, it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big ole’ boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though.”

Coincidentally, along with Lesnar, the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion also failed a drug test ahead of UFC 200.

What’s next?

Even though Lesnar seems to be on board with a super fight against Jones, UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky told MMA Fighting that if Lesnar ever re-entered the drug testing program, he would first have to serve the entire length of the suspension before competing inside the Octagon.

Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 20 against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman in a fatal-four way match.

Jones, on the other hand, is set to regain his Light Heavyweight Championship from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 30, 2017.

Author’s take

While there’s no doubt that the clash between Lesnar and Jones would generate a massive amount of buzz, anticipation, and intrigue, I would be disappointed if Lesnar didn't t opt to renew his WWE contract.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com