WWE News: Brock Lesnar returns at Hell In A Cell

What's the story?

Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend his title against Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell PPV. This match was made official by Baron Corbin after Strowman cashed in his MITB briefcase in advance. But during the Universal Championship match, an unlikely guest appeared out of nowhere.

In case you didn't know...

Last time Brock Lesnar was seen on WWE TV was back at this year's SummerSlam where he defended his title against Roman Reigns. In the bout, Reigns came atop defeating Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Since then he has been kept off the TV as he was preparing for his upcoming UFC fight against Daniel Cormier which is likely to go down in the early starting of next year. But ahead of that, he appeared just a few moments ago during the HIAC main event.

The heart of the matter

As Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were all exhausted due to their on-going match, former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared out of nowhere to attack both men.

As Lesnar's music hit, he made his way down to the ring with Paul Heyman by his side. He entered the ring by kicking the gate of the vicious red structure after referee disagreed to give him the key.

After Lesnar entered, he slammed the shattered pieces of the table through the back of both men. After that, he continued the beatdown of both men. Later he F5'd Strowman and Reigns for good measure before ending the match with no clear result.

What's next?

It is still not clear as to why Lesnar did appear during this match in the first place. I guess, in coming weeks we will get to know if Lensar will get his rematch for his Universal Championship that he lost at this year's SummerSlam