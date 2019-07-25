WWE News: Brock Lesnar's next appearance revealed

Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is being advertised to appear on the July 29 episode of WWE Raw.

Having teased Money In The Bank cash-ins on Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston for several weeks, Brock Lesnar defeated Rollins in an impromptu match at the end of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14 to win the Universal Championship for the third time in his career.

The following day, Rollins won a 10-Man Battle Royal on Raw to become the #1 contender for Lesnar’s title, setting up a rematch between the two men at SummerSlam.

“The Beast” was originally advertised to appear at Raw Reunion on July 22 but, for reasons that have not been explained, he did not feature on the broadcast. Instead, Paul Heyman cut a short promo on behalf of his client before running to the backstage area after receiving a threat from Rollins.

With two weeks to go until SummerSlam, the July 29 episode of Raw will take place in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Although WWE is yet to confirm that Brock Lesnar will be in attendance, the venue where the show is being held – the Verizon Arena – has confirmed that the Universal Champion has just been added to the show.

@WWE Monday Night RAW JUST ADDED – Universal Champion BROCK LESNAR! coming to Verizon Arena on July 29th!! Grab your tickets today ➡️ https://t.co/Ae2IMsKcn1 pic.twitter.com/zhsVuoay8e — Verizon Arena (@theverizonarena) July 24, 2019

It is worth noting that, at of the time of writing, Lesnar is not being advertised for the SummerSlam go-home episode of Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 5, so there is a possibility that next week’s show will be his final appearance before he defends his title against Seth Rollins.

WWE fans can look forward to the SmackDown-exclusive Smackville event on the WWE Network on July 27, but then all eyes will be back on the company’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, as the build continues to Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya ahead of the SummerSlam PPV on August 11.