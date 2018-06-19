WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Next Challenger to Be Determined at Extreme Rules

Who else will join Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashely in the No.1 Contender's Match for the Universal Championship?

Lashley, Reigns, and who else?

What's the Story?

As Brock Lesnar continues his historic Universal Championship reign, WWE's next pay-per-view will determine his next challenger.

There will be a multi-man No.1 Contender's Match for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules, per Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

In case you didn't know

Lesnar was expected to lose the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 or the Greatest Royal Rumble, but The Beast Incarnate retained at both shows.

His reign as Universal Champion has broken the record of the longest reigning champion of the modern era set by former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

The heart of the matter

At the top of the third hour, Angle came out to the ring to inform the audience of when Lesnar's next title defense would take place and who would be given the opportunity.

Before he could finish, Roman Reigns came down to the ring and said "The answer is standing right in front of you" and called himself the uncrowned Universal Champion citing the bad call by the referee that cost him the match at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Lashley would come out to the ring and declare himself a worthy contender for the Universal Championship as well, which lead to Angle announcing a multi-man No.1 Contender's Match for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July.

The details of the match have not been specified, but Lashley and Reigns were announced as participants.

What's next?

Reigns is rumored to be the one to challenge Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam and would mark his fourth opportunity for Lesnar's title if Reigns wins.

Rollins was another wrestler who's been rumored to challenge Lesnar for the title and this seems like a more likely scenario since his Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end on Raw.

A lot of fans have requested Lesnar and Lashley to face off, but Lashley's momentum has nosedived since his feud with Sami Zayn began and might make him a less interesting challenger.

Regardless of who gets the opportunity, Braun Strowman will more than likely capture the belt when he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase.