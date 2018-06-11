WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Reign surpasses 434 Days

On this day, Brock Lesnar takes CM Punk's place as the longest reigning champion of the modern era.

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 11 Jun 2018, 15:42 IST 683 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

435 Days and Counting

What's the Story?

With each passing day, Brock Lesnar sets a new record for the longest reign as Universal Champion, but today marks a new record for the Beast Incarnate.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

As of Monday, June 11, 2018, Brock Lesnar has replaced former WWE superstar CM Punk as the longest reigning WWE world champion of the modern era.

In case you didn't know

Though many of the early WWE Champions like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino held championship gold for more than 1,000 days, WWE began to move towards shorter title reigns heading into the 90s.

Since the Attitude Era began, there have only been 10 wrestlers with a world championship reign that surpassed 200 days.

The heart of the matter

With his title reign continuing, many are expecting WWE to advertise Lesnar as the longest reigning champion of the last 30 years, similarly to how they advertised Punk's title reign from 2011 to 2013.

Though both title reigns lasted fifteen months, the comparisons begin and end with the length of their time as champion. However, the differences in the number of TV appearances and matches worked has been overwhelmingly in favor of the former WWE Champion.

Punk wrestled over 200 matches as WWE Champion between 2011 and 2013 and had approximately 20 televised championship matches between Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views.

The body of Lesnar's work as Universal Champion has produced far less content with The Beast Incarnate wrestling 14 matches thus far with only seven televised title defenses - strictly through pay-per-views.

What's Next?

Lesnar's last appearance on WWE programming was the Greatest Royal Rumble in April and there are no advertisements for his return.

"The Beast Incarnate" is rumored to defend his title at SummerSlam, but the only opponents rumored to be in consideration for the match are Roman Reigns and current Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.