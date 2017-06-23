WWE News: Brock Lesnar seen at Canadian farm show

Lesnar is rarely seen away from the wrestling ring.

The Champion made a public appearance at a farm show in Canada

What’s the story?

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar isn’t seen too often outside of the professional wrestling, but Lesnar decided to stop by the Farm Progress Show in Canada.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar was born in Webster, South Dakota and his family owned and operating a dairy farm. After making his name known in the world of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts, Lesnar and his family left the United States and now reside in Maryfield, Saskatchewan where he hunts and farms in his spare time.

The last time Lesnar appeared on television was on the June 12, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw when he was confronted by the number one contender, Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar took a trip to Regina, Saskatchewan to see the Farm Progress Show, an agricultural industry trade show that’s taking place at Regina’s Evraz Place in Canada. The event started on June 21st and Lesnar took some pictures with fans.

Crazy who you run into at the @canadafarmshow. pic.twitter.com/CC9lt2PDQo — Shaun Kindopp (@shaunkindopp) June 21, 2017

What’s next?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw next week as the Beast Incarnate is expected to show up and continue building to his match with Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

Lesnar has gone on record saying he prefers to keep his personal life private, but it’s good to see him out and amongst the people every once and a while.

Lesnar mentioned his passion for farming on the Stone Cold Podcast in 2015, but being seen at these farming shows how passionate the Beast Incarnate is about farming.