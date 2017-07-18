WWE News: Brock Lesnar set to make appearance at another Live Event

by Sean Blake News 18 Jul 2017

Lesnar is expected to defend his championship at the event

The Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg announced on Facebook today that Brock Lesnar would be appearing at the WWE Live Event scheduled to take place on September 30th.

Also advertised for the show are Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardys, and Sasha Banks. This indicates that this will be a Raw branded live event.

Brock Lesnar is contractually obligated to appear at a certain amount of live events per year in certain markets. He has done several of these live shows since 2015 in major US markets, even doing shows in Japan, Canada and Mexico, two of which were broadcasted live on the WWE Network.

Brock lives close to Winnipeg, so it comes as no surprise to see him announced as being on the lineup for that live event. The Lesnar family are fans of the Winnipeg Jets, who play at the arena the event is scheduled at. They attended a game on January 9th, where the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames with a final score of 2-0.

Brock's next scheduled appearances are the July 29th live event in Detroit, Michigan, Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 31st, the August 12th live event in Tampa, Florida, Raw in Boston, Massachusetts on August 14th, SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th.

After SummerSlam, The Beast has confirmed appearances at Raw in Memphis, Tennessee on August 28th, the September 13th live event in Honolulu, Hawaii, No Mercy in Los Angeles, California on September 24th.

Seeing that Brock lives in Canada, it is not surprising to see him appear at any events WWE holds in the country, even a pay-per-view. In fact, some may actually expect him there for that very reason.