WWE News: Brock Lesnar signs a new multi-show deal with WWE

Brock Lesnar became the new WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel

What’s the Story?

Current WWE Universal Champion and former UFC Champion, Brock Lesnar has “secretly” signed a new multi-show deal. According to Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer and MMA Fighting, Brock Lesnar has signed a contract with the WWE that will give Lesnar multiple show dates through WrestleMania 35, next year.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Brock Lesnar made his return to the WWE after losing the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at Summerslam, ending his 504-day reign as champion. During his absence, Brock would begin his training to return to the Octagon to face UFC’s Daniel Comier in a future bout.

In the meantime, Brock would make a return to the WWE to challenge Roman Reigns to a rematch after interfering in the Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman title match at Hell in a Cell.

Shortly thereafter, acting RAW General Manger Baron Corbin announced that Brock Lesnar would challenge Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match.

Weeks before the before, Roman Reigns announced on Monday Night RAW he would be taking a leave of absence to battle Leukemia, a disease Reigns had many years ago and fought hard to put It into remission.

Reigns was forced to relinquish the title. Brock Lesnar faced Braun Strowman and defeated Strowman in quick fashion to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

The Heart of the Matter

The terms of the new deal signed by Lesnar haven’t been fully released, but it does put his fight with UFC’s Daniel Comier in jeopardy. Cormier wants to face Lesnar by March 2019, as he plans to retire from MMA by that time. Given the deal signed by Lesnar, which would require him to be on more shows between now and WrestleMania 35 in April, the fight between he and Comier seems less likely to occur. Dave Meltzer stated the following:

“Lesnar agreed secretly to the new deal and won the pro wrestling championship again. The new deal is for multiple shows. But its length of time has been kept secretive. But it is known that Lesnar is scheduled as late as April of next year for WrestleMania.”

What’s Next?

Brock Lesnar will be facing AJ Styles at Survivor Series in a rematch from their “Champion vs Champion” match from a year, in which Lesnar defeated AJ Styles with an F-5.