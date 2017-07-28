WWE News: Brock Lesnar to defend Universal title before SummerSlam against top star, Paul Heyman comments

The WWE Universe has been waiting for this!

The Beast and his advocate.

What's the story?

As announced on the most recent episode of RAW, Bock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship in a fatal 4-way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

But before he puts the title on the line at the biggest PPV of the summer, the Beast Incarnate will have a championship rematch against Samoa Joe this Saturday at a SmackDown live event.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's last title defense was against Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The hard fought dream match ended with Lesnar successfully defending the strap for the first time since he won it from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

As reported by first here on Sportskeeda, WWE booked a fatal 4-way match for RAW's top title. The reason behind the same could be so that Lesnar can drop the title without being pinned or submitted.

With rumors of the Beast looking to return to the UFC doing the rounds, WWE Creative may have already picked the next man to hold the Universal title.

On a side note, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman are all set to face each other in a triple threat match next week on RAW.

The heart of the matter

The upcoming SmackDown live event at the Joe Louie Arena is set to be the final show at the venue, which is the reason why WWE booked such a high profile RAW brand match for the SmackDown show.

Heyman took to Twitter to react to the much-anticipated showdown which will sadly not be televised:

NEW @BROCKLESNAR MERCHANDISE -- LAST THROW AT THE JOE! Collectors Edition - 1 Night Only - @WWE -- Avail this Saturday at @JoeLouisArena! pic.twitter.com/FqkIprF6tX — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 27, 2017

What's next?

Expect the rematch between the Destroyer and the Beast Incarnate to be a carbon copy of their encounter at GBOF.

The SmackDown live event will be the final live event before SummerSlam comes knocking on August 20th.

Author's take

It's a damn shame that the fans at home will be deprived of watching Joe vs. Lesnar II, and I for one, truly envy the fans who would be in attendance.

While we all know Lesnar will retain against Joe, who do you think will walk out of SummerSlam as the Universal Champion?

Is Lesnar's reign as champion coming to an end? You know what to do folks. The comments section is where you pour it all out.