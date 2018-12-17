×
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman confirmed for Royal Rumble

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
293   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:00 IST

Round Three
Round Three

What's the story?

Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin at TLC ended his tenure as the Raw General Manager, but it also confirmed the first match for the Royal Rumble.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his championship against Strowman next year.


In case you didn't know

Corbin and Strowman faced off at the TLC pay-per-view with Baron Corbin's job and Strowman's Universal Championship match on the line.

Strowman's arm was in a sling, but other superstars who were attacked or insulted by Baron Corbin showed up to help the Monster Among Men secure the victory and would send this tweet after the match.


The heart of the matter

Strowman's championship match against Brock Lesnar is the first match to be confirmed for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and will mark their third singles match.

Their first singles match occurred at the No Mercy pay-per-view last year and ended when Lesnar survived three of Strowman's powerslams and defeated him with one F-5.

Lesnar would eventually lose the championship to Roman Reigns, but Roman would vacate the title a few months later to deal with his health issues. This lead to Strowman and Lesnar's second match at Crown Jewel.

Unfortunately, Strowman would be ambused by Baron Corbin before the match, leading to Lesnar defeating former Wyatt Family Member after multiple F-5s and becoming the first-ever two time Universal Champion in WWE history.

Lesnar's title defense at the Royal Rumble will be his first title defense since winning the title for a second time, which will also mean the Beast Incarnate and Paul Heyman will be returning to Monday Night Raw soon.

What's next?

Strowman and Rollins are the two superstars rumored to be walking out of WrestleMania with the Universal Championship, but only Strowman is scheduled to face Lesnar right now.

Either Strowman will finally win the title or he will be a pit stop on the road to Lesnar vs. Rollins.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
