WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury officially confirmed

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 120 // 12 Oct 2019, 00:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two matches are official for Crown Jewel

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury will take place at the Crown Jewel event at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The news was announced at a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 11, with Triple H, Rey Mysterio, and Paul Heyman also in attendance.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in a nine-second match on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4 to win the WWE Championship.

Four days earlier, “The Beast” attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in the opening segment of RAW, injuring both men in the process.

Following his victory over Kingston, the new WWE Champion was interrupted by Mysterio, who introduced Cain Velasquez -- Lesnar’s former UFC rival -- to WWE programming for the first time.

Velasquez, who trained at WWE’s Performance Center in 2018 and recently made his pro wrestling debut with Mexican promotion AAA, immediately began to brawl with Lesnar at the end of SmackDown.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

On the same episode of SmackDown, it appeared as though Tyson Fury was simply sat in the front row with his family to enjoy the show.

However, it soon emerged that he was going to be part of a storyline, as he had a staredown with Braun Strowman and had to be held back by security after “The Monster Among Men” threw Dolph Ziggler into the heavyweight boxer at ringside.

The October 7 episode of RAW ended with Strowman refusing to apologize to Fury, leading to a lengthy brawl between the two men which had to be stopped by dozens of officials and members of the locker room.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!