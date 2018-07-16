WWE News: Brooke Hogan's statement on Hulk Hogan's WWE return

Will Hulkamania run wild again in 2018?

What's the story?

He's back where he belongs brother! Hulk Hogan's reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame has been the biggest talking point in wrestling circles and the news has been received positively.

Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan took to Twitter to release a statement on her legendary's father WWE return and she was unsurprisingly beaming with pride over his 'transformation'.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame three years ago after an audio clip was released in which the 6-time WWE Champion was heard using racial slurs. That along with a sex-tape scandal were enough for the WWE Management to show Hogan the door.

Ever since the disgraceful exit, Hogan has been working overtime in order to fix his public image which included public service and many public apologies. Most importantly, he stayed out of trouble over the past three years and murmurs of his inevitable return were only growing louder by the day.

WWE confirmed last night that they had taken Hogan back into the Hall of Fame but didn't divulge any further details on how they plan on using him going forward. Hogan was backstage at Extreme Rules and commented on his interactions with the WWE stars backstage:

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

The heart of the matter

Brooke Hogan gave her take on her illustrious father's return and thanked the fans for the opportunity while also being optimistic about her dad's second round in the WWE. Here's her complete statement:

So proud of the true transformation my father has made spiritually & as a human. None of us are perfect, but we can UNlearn old things & learn new ways. Everyone’s evolution is unique to them & Gods timing. Thx to the fans for the endless love. Round 2 here we come. #Hulkamania https://t.co/QfA24eKruW — Brooke Hogan (@MizzHogan) July 15, 2018

It's great to see the overwhelming support towards Hogan's return back home, not just from his friends and family but also from the wrestling community. It's just impossible to keep a superstar as iconic as Hogan out for long and Vince McMahon and co. too may have realized the fact.

What's next?

According to PWInsider, Hogan has not signed any contract with the WWE and will not be making any appearances on SmackDown or RAW in the foreseeable future. However, things are always subject to change and you never know when the Hulkster may show up TV brother! As of this writing, he is not a part of any plans going forward.

