WWE News: 2 WWE Legends To Be Ringside For Undertaker vs Triple H

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 905 // 18 Sep 2018, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker returned to confront Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

The Undertaker was on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw to respond to Triple H's promo on last week's Raw, where he had talked about The Undertaker being afraid. The two are set to meet at Super Show-Down, but now there is an extra element added to the match, with Undertaker revealing that Kane will be in his corner.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker and Triple H have a wealth of history together, with the two of them meeting in a match inside the ring at two WrestleManias in a row. Prior to their feud, The Undertaker had faced Shawn Michaels in back-to-back WrestleMania matches, with the latter having the Phenom retire Michaels.

Kane and The Undertaker have had several feuds of their own, but over the course of their career, they also teamed up as an indomitable tag team on multiple occasions, as the Brothers of Destruction.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker talked about Triple H being delusional, insulting the Game, and saying that the conclusion of their match at Super Show-Down would be an inevitable win for the Dead Man.

However, he also addressed the fact that Shawn Michaels had said he would be present at Super Show-Down to support Triple H. He said that he did not believe for a second that Michaels would travel all the way to Melbourne to support his friend from the crowd, and would instead be at the corner of his former D-Generation X teammate.

The Phenom said he was prepared for this eventuality, and he would have someone in his own corner during the Super Show-Down match. He then revealed that his Brothers of Destruction team-mate, Kane, would be accompanying him during the match at Super Show-Down to support him from his corner.

What's next?

The match between Triple H and Undertaker is set to happen at Melbourne's Super Show-Down on the 6th of October. The latest development in their match means that there could possibly be a huge tag team match in their future. With Shawn Michaels rumoured to make an in-ring comeback, and Kane present at Super Show-Down, WWE could be hinting at a huge D-Generation X and Brothers of Destruction Tag Team Match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com