WWE News: Brothers of Destruction attack Triple H and Shawn Michaels after Super Show-Down Main Event

Simon Cotton
News
611   //    06 Oct 2018, 20:19 IST

Four Men who embodied the Attitude Era
Four Men who embodied the Attitude Era

Triple H defeated The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down, but Kane and The Undertaker would not end the night without getting even.

After all four men stood united after the match, The Brothers of Destruction attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels again - which will more than likely setup another match down the line.

Triple H and The Undertaker's match was riddled with interference from Shawn Michaels and Kane as both men attempted to secure the win for their friends

The match had several throwbacks to previous matches between Taker and Triple H including Triple H getting locked into Hell's Gate with his sledgehammer in hand and Michaels and Triple H hitting their Sweet Chin Music-Pedigree combo on The Phenom.

But unlike their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28, the Sweet Chin Music-Pedigree combo was enough for Triple H to beat The Undertaker in their "Last Match Ever."

After the match, Triple H and Michaels embraced and eventually made their way to Kane and The Undertaker who eventually hugged it out and joined hands in the middle of the ring.

The Undertaker and Kane would end this celebration by attacking Triple H and Michaels moments after the pyro started to go off and did much more damage than their attack from this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

With both members of D-Generation X laid out at ringside, The Brothers of Destruction made their way up the ramp as the show went off the air.

This segment seems to be confirming the rumors of Michaels coming out of retirement to team up with Triple H and face the Brother of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel.

There have been no official announcements for the match, but expect Michaels and Triple H to react on next week's episode of Raw.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 D-Generation X Kane The Undertaker
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
