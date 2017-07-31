WWE News: Bruce Prichard reveals why Vince McMahon was worried about a WWE Legend

Big Show might have gotten in trouble with Vince McMahon for his ridiculous eating habits.

What's the story?

Former WWE creative writer and the first person to have ever managed The Undertaker in WWE, Bruce Prichard, revealed on his show — Something To Wrestle With — that Vince McMahon was genuinely worried about Big Show's declining health at one point in his career.

Vince apparently was scared for Big Show since he did not take good care of his health and had a very questionable diet. Given the fact that another "Giant" in the company, the legendary Andre the Giant, had died in his forties, Vince did not want to take a chance with Big Show and threatened to have him sent to OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling), WWE's developmental promotion at that time.

In case you didn't know...

Big Show has been a phenomenal success in WWE, securing the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWE Tag Team Championships a total of three times as well as the Hardcore Championship and the Intercontinental Championship among others.

The heart of the matter

Bruce Prichard revealed on his show, Something To Wrestle With, that Vince McMahon was genuinely scared about Big Show's health. On the topic of Big Show's diet and smoking habits which WWE desperately wanted him t change, Prichard said:

“So that was the same kind of thing going on here with Big Show he would go and get — send out for 4 Big Macs, forty pieces of chicken McNuggets, a milk shake — and he just wasn’t taking good care of himself.”

When Big Show failed to deliver on his promises to quit smoking and eating junk food, Vince threatened to send him down to OVW. According to Prichard:

“He wasn’t doing it and we felt the only way Big Show was going to take us seriously is if we sent him back to down to OVW. Go down there and get your ass in shape and by getting your a** in shape it’s not just losing weight but get in ring shape. Be able to go, get your cardio better and when you’re right we’ll bring ya back. But Vince had just had it and it wasn’t one match, one night or anything like that. It was a culmination of Show not being able to perform at the level we were looking at him to perform at.”

What's next?

Big Show is currently back on Raw and is currently setting up a feud with Big Cass after his tag team with Enzo Amore broke up. Big Show might form a stable with Enzo soon but nothing is certain as of yet.

Author's take

Among the current Superstars in the WWE, Big Show is one of the most well-respected talents in the locker room, and he seems to have gotten back in great shape at the moment.

