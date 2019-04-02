×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Brutus Beefcake thanks WWE legend for helping him throughout his career

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
42   //    02 Apr 2019, 06:36 IST

Beefcake had nothing but great things to say to Hogan
Beefcake had nothing but great things to say to Hogan

What's the story?

WWE's latest inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and seemed excited to be honored with the coveted ring.

Beefcake stated that The Immortal Hulk Hogan has helped him throughout his career and called him the best babyface of all time.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan and Beefcake's friendship is not a secret to anyone, with Hogan having Beefcake's back ever since the two became mainstays on the WWE roster back in the 80s. The duo even went on to compete alongside each other at WrestleMania 9 for the WWE Tag Team Titles, unfortunately in a losing effort.


The heart of the matter

Beefcake spoke in depth on how Hogan has been helping him even before the two Superstars kicked off their wrestling careers.

Terry (Hogan) and I were just a couple kids from Tampa, living our dream. We had sat on the beach for endless days talking about wrestling, and then there we were, living it, working territories in Florida and Alabama with guys like Ox Baker, Bob Armstrong, and Professor Toru Tanaka. They took us under their wing and helped make us into what we became.

Terry is the best babyface of all time. Right from the beginning when we started as the Boulder Brothers, I had a good feeling that something special was going to happen to us in pro wrestling. Every hill we had to climb, we climbed. Reflecting back on my career, it's been such an honor.

What's next?

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this week, and he deserves every bit of the honor that's being bestowed upon him.

What are your thoughts on Brutus' induction? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Hulk Hogan Brutus Beefcake
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE Rumors: Final WWE Hall of Fame inductee revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake to join 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who retired at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst Moment of WrestleMania 1
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments of WrestleMania VI
RELATED STORY
The Undertaker and his various gimmicks throughout his WWE career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reflects on his drug addiction issues in a Facebook post, thanks fans
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments of Wrestlemania 1
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments of WrestleMania 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us