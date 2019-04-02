WWE News: Brutus Beefcake thanks WWE legend for helping him throughout his career

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 42 // 02 Apr 2019, 06:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Beefcake had nothing but great things to say to Hogan

What's the story?

WWE's latest inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and seemed excited to be honored with the coveted ring.

Beefcake stated that The Immortal Hulk Hogan has helped him throughout his career and called him the best babyface of all time.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan and Beefcake's friendship is not a secret to anyone, with Hogan having Beefcake's back ever since the two became mainstays on the WWE roster back in the 80s. The duo even went on to compete alongside each other at WrestleMania 9 for the WWE Tag Team Titles, unfortunately in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

Beefcake spoke in depth on how Hogan has been helping him even before the two Superstars kicked off their wrestling careers.

Terry (Hogan) and I were just a couple kids from Tampa, living our dream. We had sat on the beach for endless days talking about wrestling, and then there we were, living it, working territories in Florida and Alabama with guys like Ox Baker, Bob Armstrong, and Professor Toru Tanaka. They took us under their wing and helped make us into what we became.

Terry is the best babyface of all time. Right from the beginning when we started as the Boulder Brothers, I had a good feeling that something special was going to happen to us in pro wrestling. Every hill we had to climb, we climbed. Reflecting back on my career, it's been such an honor.

What's next?

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this week, and he deserves every bit of the honor that's being bestowed upon him.

What are your thoughts on Brutus' induction? Sound off!

Advertisement