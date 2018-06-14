WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley has interesting advice for Ronda Rousey

Rousey could go to the next level if she heeds this advice!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 14 Jun 2018, 17:39 IST 589 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dudley had a great tip for Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was recently asked by a fan on Twitter what advice he would give Ronda Rousey's to make her promos sound better. Dudley's response was equally humorous and insightful.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Hire an Advocate. https://t.co/E3bcIEM7tS — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) June 13, 2018

Dudley's response pertains to the fact that Paul Heyman is Brock Lesnar's advocate and mouthpiece. Heyman and Dudley have known each other for a long time, both hailing from the erstwhile promotion- ECW.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is considered by many to be one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped inside the octagon. She has transitioned from a career in MMA and is now a full-fledged WWE superstar.

Rousey had an impressive first showing at WrestleMania where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in an incredible winning effort. She will compete for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

As impressive as Ronda Rousey has seemed in the ring in her short WWE career, she has been severely lacking when it comes to promos. There has been widespread criticism about how robotic she sounds when she is on the microphone, even though she's been improving by the week.

Dudley obviously wants her to align with Paul Heyman, a man who's been a manager for several WWE superstars who've gone on to achieve great things in the company and beyond. Heyman's future is uncertain with rumours of Lesnar quitting WWE to go to the UFC.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey has a chance to become RAW Women's Champion in record time. She takes on Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. Will she become a Champion in her first ever televised singles match, this weekend?

Do you want to see Paul Heyman with Rousey? Do you think it will be a good fit?

Send news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com