WWE News: Bubba Ray Dudley on why the WWE Championship hasn't been main eventing pay-per-views

AJ Styles is the WWE Champion

What's the story?

AJ Styles has been WWE Champion for more than 300 days, but ever since the brand split on pay-per-views was taken away, he hasn't been able to main event. The WWE Championship is considered to be one of the most prestigious in the company and it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray knows why it has been pushed down the card.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Championship has failed to main event any of the four main pay-per-views over the past year and it's unlikely that it will be given the green light at Survivor Series. Styles was only able to main event SmackDown branded pay-per-views and ever since WWE announced that the brand split was no longer relevant on pay-per-views back in August, he has been unable to main event any WWE pay-per-views.

Many of the WWE Universe have picked up on this and The Miz even commented on it this week on SmackDown Live when he talked about the fact that it was Styles' fault because he wasn't a good enough Champion.

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray recently spoke to Sirius FM's Busted Open Radio where he revealed that Styles' was the reason why the WWE Championship matches were being moved to the middle of the show, but this was actually a compliment.

"When they know there is a match that will steal the show, but they don't want that match to overshadow any other match, they put it in the middle of the show."



- @bullyray5150 explains why AJ Styles is consistently placed on the middle of the PPV card. pic.twitter.com/yGc3zr7STn — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 10, 2018

Styles is currently set to face Daniel Bryan in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, but with Roman Reigns also defending his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at the same event, it's highly unlikely that he will be given the main event spot.

What's next?

Styles loves to wrestle and he doesn't seem to be phased by the fact that he isn't main eventing, as long as he's stealing the show and he's able to continue to do what he loves, then he's happy. The WWE Championship is suffering in caparison to Raw, but the Universal Championship is now seen as WWE's main belt.

