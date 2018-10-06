WWE News: Buddy Murphy becomes new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at Super Show-Down

Buddy Murphy won the gold in his home country!

What’s the story?

Well, it was written in the stars for Buddy Murphy, and he did it!

WWE's Best Kept Secret may soon have to relinquish that title, but he's managed to exchange it for another - the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion!

Buddy Murphy overcame the odds when he defeated Cedric Alexander in his hometown of Melbourne in front of over 70,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In case you didn’t know…

Cedric Alexander went into the WWE Super Show-Down event as every bit the dominant champion - and his journey to the title started back in December.

Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali for the chance to face Drew Gulak in a match to determine the number one contender for then-champion Enzo Amore's title. While Alexander won the match, he never got the gold as the victory was via count-out. Alexander was granted a rematch at the Royal Rumble, but that match never came as Enzo Amore was released.

Alexander, though, would do things the hard way. Amore's release meant the title was left vacant, and in General Manager Drake Maverick's first ever WWE appearance, he reshaped 205 Live into the form of a tournament that would crown a new Champion at WrestleMania.

Cedric Alexander wins the title at Mania

Cedric Alexander would defeat Gran Metalik, TJP and Roderick Strong on his road to WrestleMania, getting the win over Mustafa Ali on the Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Alexander was immediately attacked by Buddy Murphy on 205 Live during his championship celebration and defeated Murphy in May. Alexander has also successfully defended the belt against Kalisto, Drew Gulak, and Hideo Itami.

The heart of the matter

Buddy Murphy has made history at the WWE Super Show-Down by becoming the new Cruiserweight Champion - and the first ever male Australian champion in WWE, with only Sydney-born former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax for company when it comes to Aussie-born title holders.

The match was absolutely explosive with a hot hometown crowd behind Melbourne-born Buddy Murphy, who hit a knee from the get-go to earn a near fall and almost win the title instantly. The pair both took to the skies while putting on what was most likely the match of the night as the WWE Universe chanted, "Let's go Buddy" for the entirety.

Murphy would kick out of a Michinoku Driver from the top rope among other high-octane, high-risk moves from Alexander, before kicking out of the Lumbar Check and fighting back to win the title with a very impressive Murphy's Law!

What’s next?

Well, after an incredible ovation from his hometown crowd, Buddy Murphy will walk into 205 Live this week as new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. But will the Best Kept Secret be a different man when we see him next? Let's just say he may need a different nickname after tonight's performance...

Are you glad Buddy Murphy won the title? Let us know in the comments.