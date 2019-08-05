WWE News: Bullet Club star pays homage to AJ Styles at recent show

AJ Styles is the former leader of the Bullet Club

What's the story?

At tonight's RevPro UK: Live at the Cockpit 44, Bullet Club's Jr. Heavyweight sensation El Phantasmo went one-on-one against Michael Oku.

During the match, ELP paid homage to current WWE United States Champion and former leader of the Bullet Club, AJ Styles, as the current RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion hit the Styles Clash on Oku.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, AJ Styles had a two-year stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he was the frontrunner of the legendary faction Bullet Club following the departure of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) to WWE.

During his tenure with the Bullet Club, Styles won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions, however, at New Year's Dash 2016, 'The Phenomenal One' was eventually betrayed by his fellow Bullet Club members after Kenny Omega hit a One-Winged Angel on Styles and took over the leadership reigns from him.

With Styles signing with WWE, Omega became the new leader of the Bullet Club and led the faction to further glory with the likes of The Young Bucks, Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Guerillas of Destiny, Adam Cole, and other notable names as well.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this year, El Phantasmo was confirmed as the newest member of the Bullet Club. The Canadian superstar joined and made his in-ring debut for the faction at Wrestling Dontaku Night Two when he and Taiji Ishimori defeated the duo of Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee.

Phantasmo, who shortly afterward competed in the Best of the Super Juniors 2019, recently became a double champion after he and Ishimori defeated Roppongi 3K in order to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Heading into tonight's non-title clash against Michael Oku, ELP was beaming with confidence having successfully defended the RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship against Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero in NJPW.

Despite a dominant performance from ELP, during which we also saw him hit the Styles Clash on Oku, things certainly didn't go according to the Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight's plan as he was taken by surprise by his opponent who pinned the double champion via a roll-up to secure a massive win.

Below you can check out ELP paying tribute to former Bullet Club leader AJ Styles by hitting the Styles Clash:

What's next?

ELP is likely to make his return to NJPW in the near future, given both him and Taiji Ishimori will have to defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at some point down the line.