WWE News: Bullet Club star sends interesting reply to Randy Orton trolling Enzo Amore

13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton recently took to Twitter in order to respond to a viral AEW clip that showcased one of the creepers throwing punches straight to the mat instead of aiming for Dustin Rhodes' head.

Orton, who in doing so also took shots at former WWE star Enzo Amore, has now received a response from Bullet Club's Tama Tonga, who also seems to have his fair share of real-life issues with Amore.

Tama Tonga's real-life issues with Enzo Amore

Bullet Club star Tonga and former WWE Superstar Amore have developed quite the rivalry against each other after the latter publicly claimed that he has heat with the former, to which 'The Good Bad Guy' responded with several tweets of his own.

Since then, both men have continued taking shots at each other on social media, with Tonga even accusing Amore of 'snitching out' on the WWE locker room. However, in a recently released clip on Twitter, The Certified G labeled The Bad Boy a "bootleg version of Roman Reigns".

Following the botch on this week's AEW Dynamite, Tonga once again took to social media and targeted the former WWE Superstar in his own way.

'The Good Bad Guy' responds to Randy Orton

In response to the botch, Orton took shots at Amore on Twitter and stated that 'The Real One' can come back to the top company so that he could teach him how to throw a punch.

You’d be wasting your time, he didn’t learn the first time he was there https://t.co/ZJHBdch5m8 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 21, 2019

Tonga was quick to take another jab at The Certified G in his reply to Orton, claiming that The Viper would be wasting his time as the former WWE Superstar couldn't learn how to throw a punch even while he was there in the company.