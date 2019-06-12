×
WWE News: Bully Ray takes a dig at Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
84   //    12 Jun 2019, 15:07 IST

Bully Ray
Bully Ray

What’s the story?

Bully Ray fka Bubba Ray Dudley of the Dudley Boyz recently took a huge dig at the WWE, as he poked fun at an episode of the Firefly Funhouse segment with Bray Wyatt that aired this week on Monday Night Raw. During this particular segment, Wyatt took a giant hammer and smashed Ramblin' Rabbit, tasting his blood and showcasing a jar filled with it for sale.

In case you didn’t know...

Bubba was not allowed to use the name “Bully” in his storyline by the WWE, as the company is part of an anti-bullying campaign Be a STAR. Due to this campaign that they launched in collaboration with the National Education Association Health Information Network, the management did not deem it right to go ahead with the idea at the last moment.

The heart of the matter

In a recent Tweet, Bully Ray pointed out that they can allow such segments and are fine with what was showcased in the Firefly Funhouse episode, but the character change that he had suggested was never implemented.

He eventually had to move to TNA to get the character approved and he did a decent job with it. The character was such a success that it reached the main event stage in the company's singles competition, something that he could never achieve with WWE.

What next?

WWE has had some strange constraints in the PG Era, with it trying to make the product friendly for kids at home. Due to this policy, it has always looked to cut down on a lot of things to keep its shareholders happy.

Despite that, in recent times, we have seen the wrestlers go overboard and this could mean that a new era could be coming, as the company at times has gone beyond PG. Hopefully, this means a better product for the fans of the WWE Universe.

Tags:
WWE Raw Bubba Ray Dudley Bray Wyatt
Contact Us