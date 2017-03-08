WWE News: Bushwhacker Luke reveals that Hulk Hogan will open his memorabilia store by March 20th

Hulk Hogan has a big project coming up.

During a recent interview Bushwhacker Luke revealed Hulk Hogan’s next project

What’s the story?

WWE Hall Of Famer Bushwhacker Luke was recently a guest on former WWE Superstar X-Pac’s podcast X-Pac 12360. During the show, Luke spoke on a plethora of topics such as attempting to help Marty Jannetty out with his personal issues.

However, one topic that WWE fans were really interested in was the revelation of Luke’s longtime friend and arguably the best WWE Superstar of all time, Hulk Hogan’s, next project.

In case you didn’t know...

Hogan has been under scrutiny following explicit racial comments he made about African Americans. He is slowly being eased back into the company as time goes on.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Bushwhacker Luke had to say about Hulk Hogan’s next project:

"At the end of this month Hulk is opening his new place, hopes to have it open a week before, maybe the twentieth of March, hopes to have his new store open in Atlanta, on International Drive... It's a store like a memorabilia store. But this one he's got his WWE Viper in there, he's got an NWO motorbike. It's going to be really decked out."

What’s next?

If you’re a huge Hulkamaniac then you’re definitely going to want to check this out. The Hulkster will be selling some of the greatest memorabilia from his career including his WWE Viper and NWO motorcycle.

If you have some extra dough to burn, I highly recommend checking the new shop out in Atlanta at the end of this month.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hogan has one of the largest fan bases in WWE history and will for sure have a huge number of customers flooding in for opening day. As a huge Hulkamaniac myself, I will definitely be stopping by if I ever find myself in the Atlanta area.

