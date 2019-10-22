WWE News: Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio set to face two of RAW's top stars in Mexico City

Rey Mysterio is set to team up with Cain Velasquez

With the announcement having been previously made, it has now been confirmed that the returning Rey Mysterio will be teaming up with Cain Velasquez over the course of this weekend at the WWE SuperShow in Mexico City.

WWE has now revealed the full match cards for the show and has also revealed the opponents for Velasquez and Mysterio for their upcoming tag team match in Mexico.

Cain Velasquez's WWE debut

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on SmackDown Live's FOX premiere on October 4, 2019 which was also the blue brand's 20th Anniversary show. Accompanied by Rey Mysterio, Velasquez confronted his former UFC rival and new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on his WWE debut and eventually attacked The Beast Incarnate.

As noted, Velasquez took down Lesnar and attacked him with a flurry of punches before the WWE Champion left the ring and retreated. Shortly within the span of a few days, a mega match between Lesnar and Velasquez was made official for the WWE Championship, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champions are set to collide once again at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Velasquez and Mysterio's opponents revealed for Mexico City

WWE Espanol's official Twitter account recently revealed that for his first official match in WWE, Cain Velasquez will be going up against the team of Drew McIntyre and Andrade in Mexico City, with multiple-time World Champion Rey Mysterio serving as his tag team partner.

Mysterio, who has been sidelined with an injury (in kayfabe) after being brutally assaulted by Brock Lesnar, will be making his return to the ring; he and Velasquez are set for an explosive tag team match against two former NXT Champions.

The show will be headlined by Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt, who will face off in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

