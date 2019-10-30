WWE News: Cain Velasquez talks about the fighting style that he wants to incorporate in WWE

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 69 // 30 Oct 2019, 15:04 IST

Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio spoke about the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion's upcoming title match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

They also talked about the fighting style that Cain Velasquez wants to incorporate in his matches for WWE and what Rey Mysterio thought about Velasquez's interaction with the WWE Universe.

Approaching a more MMA-based fighting style

Cain Velasquez said that the WWE Universe should not expect to see too much of acrobatic moves that Cain showcased for some of his pro-wrestling matches at Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Instead, he suggested that fans would get to see much more of the mixed martial arts-based style that he is known for in his match against Brock Lesnar.

"Taking the match to the MMA side now is my strong suit and that's what I have to do. But still learning the game, the WWE style as well. "

Velasquez added that he is spending more time between the ropes to learn as to how he can spend more time in a wrestling match because unlike MMA matches which are usually short-lived, matches in WWE can be lengthier.

"I think in the future for me when I get a little more comfortable with this is to incorporate everything, everything that you can do in combat sports, the MMA, the WWE style of wrestling and also adding the lucha in there as well."

Rey Mysterio on mixed crowd reaction

One particular issue that concerned Mysterio was the mixed reaction that Cain Velasquez received from the WWE Universe when he brawled with Shelton Benjamin in the middle of the ring on the October 21 edition of WWE RAW.

The Master of the 619 said that although he liked interacting with the crowd all throughout his career, the same might or might not work for Cain. He noted that Cain has been known for blocking out crowd noises in his UFC matches but the same might prove to be problematic for him to carry out in WWE because professional wrestling thrives on live crowd engagement.

He added that Velasquez will earn the respect of the WWE Universe in due time once they get to notice the caliber of Velasquez and what he can do inside the ring when he faces Brock Lesnar for the first time in a WWE ring.

