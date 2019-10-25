WWE News: Cain Velasquez discusses his beatdown of Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin was quick to cover up when he came to blows with Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez takes out Shelton Benjamin

On Monday Night RAW, Shelton Benjamin attempted to bully an injured Rey Mysterio. The Gold Standard felt that it wasn't fair that Cain Velasquez automatically got a shot at the WWE Championship without even winning a match. When Mysterio said that it was a, "family thing," Benjamin went off, running down his history with Brock Lesnar, a man that Benjamin considers family.

Benjamin got into Mysterio's face, believing that Velasquez wasn't there. However, Velasquez's music hit, and the big man made his way to the ring. When Benjamin tried to take him to the mat, Velasquez blocked and brought Benjamin down instead. However, when it came to throwing punches into the sternum of the former Intercontinental Champion, his hands looked weak. That left the WWE Universe a little unsure about what to expect from him going forward.

Cain Velasquez talks his RAW brawl on Busted Open

Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez were guests on today's episode of Busted Open Radio. Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray didn't take it easy on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and in a short time, the WWE Hall of Famer asked Velasquez a tough question.

Bully Ray addressed the elephant in the room. The wrestling fanbase was quite critical of Cain Velasquez following Monday Night RAW where he threw some less than impressive punches. When Bully asked what he felt about that moment, Velasquez had a pretty interesting response.

What people don't understand is the punches don't have to be strong. If one hits, it could be lights out. When I first started, people called me 'Pillow Hands.' When I fought against Ben Rothwell, I threw a lot of punches but they didn't really have a lot of substance behind them. I wasn't a naturally strong puncher.

Bully then brought Mysterio in to talk about how important it is to do what you need to do to get yourself over. The punches Cain threw against Brock Lesnar were impressive, but he seemed like he was afraid to hit Shelton Benjamin. Cain accepted the criticism, thanking Mysterio, Bully Ray, and Dave Lagreca for the advice, claiming that they're creating a monster.

When it comes to combat sports, what Cain Velasquez said was true. Sometimes a light jab or glancing shot is all it takes to end a fight. Maybe he didn't think Benjamin could handle him going full speed. However, with what we saw when he jumped on Brock Lesnar a few weeks back, he'll be going all out at Crown Jewel on October 31st.

