WWE News: Cain Velasquez officially signs with the company; announces retirement from MMA

As officially announced on Friday by WWE, Cain Velasquez has signed a contract with the company and will be competing for the very first time in a WWE ring at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

Cain Velasquez's debut in professional wrestling

In March of 2019, Cain Velasquez signed a multi-match deal with Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and at Triplemania XXVII. He made his in-ring debut for the promotion teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown and defeated the trio of Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross.

However, on the recent FOX premiere of SmackDown Live, Velasquez once again shocked the world when he made his debut for WWE, as he was accompanied to the ring by Rey Mysterio and confronted new WWE Champion and former rival, Brock Lesnar and took down The Beast Incarnate once again.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez has officially penned down a contract with WWE as the news was confirmed at the recent WWE Press Conference at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with the confirmation of Velasquez's signing, the former UFC sensation is also confirmed to face new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on the 31st of October at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

“I know Brock is big. He’s the biggest. But he ain’t the baddest. I beat him once before in the UFC, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Additionally, Velasquez also confirmed that the chapter of his MMA career is closed, as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is focused on the road ahead in WWE.

“As of right now, the chapter is closed on my MMA career, and I’m focusing on the task at hand with the WWE. I love this sport (pro wrestling). I’ve kind of rebirthed myself into reliving it and loving it again. I’m all in on doing this. I’m diving deep into this. This is what I’m doing for right now.”