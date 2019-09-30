Pro Wrestling Rumors: Cain Velasquez in talks with WWE and another big promotion

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 87 // 30 Sep 2019, 19:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez negotiating potential pro wrestling deal

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez turned heads this year when he made his pro wrestling debut at AAA's TripleMania event, and wowed fans in his first match.

At the AAA event, Velasquez competed in 6-man tag team action, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against the team of Texano Jr, Taurus, and a mystery partner who was later revealed to be Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross.

The bout was part of a multi-match deal Cain Velasquez was announced to have signed with AAA, and it remains unknown when the deal expires, or how many matches the deal is for.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Velasquez, who impressed in his pro wrestling debut match, is said to be in talks with both AEW and WWE about a new deal.

“Cain Velasquez is in discussions with two prominent pro-wrestling promotions," said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. "The former UFC heavyweight champion and his team have been in touch recently with both WWE and AEW about a contract, sources confirmed with ESPN. Dave Meltzer first discussed the info Sunday on Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Velasquez has interest from several major promotions

Velasquez is no stranger to a WWE ring, as he has trained down at the Performance Center as seen in the above photo, although he has yet to compete in an official WWE match.

In addition to WWE and AEW, Velasquez was said to have impressed pro wrestling officials so much during his debut match that there is also interest from New Japan and AAA in signing the former UFC Champion to a long-term deal.

It's worth noting that Cain Velasquez is still under contract with UFC, but due to mounting injuries he has not had an MMA fight since losing to Francis Ngannou via TKO earlier this year.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!